Luxury yachts for rent in Guangzhou
As the city lights reflect across the water, the metropolis takes on a completely different character. A private yacht becomes an intimate setting for dinner, business meetings, celebrations, or a quiet evening away from the usual pace.
What we offer
A yacht experience can take the form of a relaxed cruise, a business meeting, or a private event against the evening skyline.
- Yachts for routes along the city’s waterways and nearby coastal areas.
- Evening journeys with dinner, drinks, and panoramic city views.
- Vessels suitable for corporate events, negotiations, and client meetings.
- Larger yachts for celebrations and private receptions.
The vessel is chosen according to guest numbers and the planned itinerary.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
An evening charter can extend a business day or become a completely separate occasion devoted to leisure. The onboard experience can feel polished and executive or relaxed and intimate, depending on the company.
- Business gatherings can be supported with comfortable surroundings, refreshments, and the right level of privacy.
- Evening dining can be paired with music and table settings chosen for the occasion.
- After a busy day, particular care is given to comfort and tranquillity throughout the cabins and shared areas.
Additional services
A private charter can bring several parts of the day together in one setting: a meeting, a dinner with partners, or simply a quieter finish after a busy schedule.
- A discreet meeting setup with presentation equipment and professional sound.
- Chinese tea service with selected varieties and traditional presentation.
- Banquet-style dining for business dinners and private receptions.
- Professional photography for corporate occasions and private gatherings.
Routes and destinations
Guangzhou is best understood from the Pearl River, where historic quarters, contemporary towers, and broad stretches of water form a constantly changing backdrop. Longer charters can continue beyond the central waterfront towards the eastern reaches of the river.
- The Pearl River and Ersha Island — an atmospheric choice after dark, when the illuminated waterfront shimmers across the water.
- Shamian Island and the historic centre — colonial-era buildings, former trading areas, and quieter sections of the river come together in one outing.
- Haizhu and Canton Tower — contemporary Guangzhou takes centre stage, particularly as the city lights begin to appear.
- The Pearl River towards Huangpu — a longer journey eastward, gradually leaving the central skyline behind.
Yachts for special occasions
The Pearl River becomes particularly striking after dark, with illuminated bridges, modern architecture, and a constantly changing urban backdrop.
- A celebratory dinner for family or friends featuring Chinese cuisine and an evening cruise.
- A private product or collection presentation for clients, investors, or business partners.
- A milestone celebration with music and tailored decoration created around the character of the occasion.
With the city reflected across the river, even an intimate gathering gains a remarkable visual presence.