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Luxury yachts for rent in Guangzhou

As the city lights reflect across the water, the metropolis takes on a completely different character. A private yacht becomes an intimate setting for dinner, business meetings, celebrations, or a quiet evening away from the usual pace.

What we offer

A yacht experience can take the form of a relaxed cruise, a business meeting, or a private event against the evening skyline.

  • Yachts for routes along the city’s waterways and nearby coastal areas.
  • Evening journeys with dinner, drinks, and panoramic city views.
  • Vessels suitable for corporate events, negotiations, and client meetings.
  • Larger yachts for celebrations and private receptions.

The vessel is chosen according to guest numbers and the planned itinerary.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

An evening charter can extend a business day or become a completely separate occasion devoted to leisure. The onboard experience can feel polished and executive or relaxed and intimate, depending on the company.

  • Business gatherings can be supported with comfortable surroundings, refreshments, and the right level of privacy.
  • Evening dining can be paired with music and table settings chosen for the occasion.
  • After a busy day, particular care is given to comfort and tranquillity throughout the cabins and shared areas.

Additional services

A private charter can bring several parts of the day together in one setting: a meeting, a dinner with partners, or simply a quieter finish after a busy schedule.

  • A discreet meeting setup with presentation equipment and professional sound.
  • Chinese tea service with selected varieties and traditional presentation.
  • Banquet-style dining for business dinners and private receptions.
  • Professional photography for corporate occasions and private gatherings.

Routes and destinations

Guangzhou is best understood from the Pearl River, where historic quarters, contemporary towers, and broad stretches of water form a constantly changing backdrop. Longer charters can continue beyond the central waterfront towards the eastern reaches of the river.

  • The Pearl River and Ersha Island — an atmospheric choice after dark, when the illuminated waterfront shimmers across the water.
  • Shamian Island and the historic centre — colonial-era buildings, former trading areas, and quieter sections of the river come together in one outing.
  • Haizhu and Canton Tower — contemporary Guangzhou takes centre stage, particularly as the city lights begin to appear.
  • The Pearl River towards Huangpu — a longer journey eastward, gradually leaving the central skyline behind.

Yachts for special occasions

The Pearl River becomes particularly striking after dark, with illuminated bridges, modern architecture, and a constantly changing urban backdrop.

  • A celebratory dinner for family or friends featuring Chinese cuisine and an evening cruise.
  • A private product or collection presentation for clients, investors, or business partners.
  • A milestone celebration with music and tailored decoration created around the character of the occasion.

With the city reflected across the river, even an intimate gathering gains a remarkable visual presence.