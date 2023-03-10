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Luxury cars for rent in Hamburg

A premium vehicle is particularly useful when a visit involves business meetings, events, and travel between the city and its surrounding areas. A comfortable model maintains a high standard of mobility even with a demanding itinerary.

What we offer

The selection ranges from understated executive models to performance cars and versatile SUVs for longer journeys.

  • Audi A8 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class for a polished business setting.
  • Porsche for private drives and sophisticated evenings.
  • Range Rover for clients planning to travel well beyond Hamburg.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

A chauffeur-driven vehicle works equally well for business schedules, port-related travel, and private journeys beyond the city.

  • Transfers between the airport, hotels, offices, and exhibition venues.
  • Timed transportation to business locations and the port area.
  • Private trips around the Hamburg region with pre-arranged destinations.

Additional services

The rental can be extended with arrangements focused on business mobility, coastal travel, and professional productions. The format is selected according to the purpose of the trip.

  • Individually arranged journeys to coastal and countryside destinations in Northern Germany.
  • Executive vehicles for business forums, exhibitions, and meetings.
  • Premium transportation for productions, presentations, and corporate events.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

The service begins with confidence in the vehicle’s technical condition. Regular maintenance supports fleet reliability, while an additional inspection before rental confirms that the selected car is ready. Chauffeur-driven journeys are provided by experienced professionals.

Rent for special occasions

A premium vehicle fits naturally into occasions connected with Hamburg’s business scene, culture, and private life.

  • Evenings at the Elbphilharmonie and other cultural venues.
  • Business receptions and events around HafenCity.
  • Private dinners and celebrations.
  • Journeys to countryside venues for special occasions.

A balance of comfort and understated style makes the vehicle a natural part of the evening.