Luxury cars for rent in Hamburg
A premium vehicle is particularly useful when a visit involves business meetings, events, and travel between the city and its surrounding areas. A comfortable model maintains a high standard of mobility even with a demanding itinerary.
What we offer
The selection ranges from understated executive models to performance cars and versatile SUVs for longer journeys.
- Audi A8 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class for a polished business setting.
- Porsche for private drives and sophisticated evenings.
- Range Rover for clients planning to travel well beyond Hamburg.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
A chauffeur-driven vehicle works equally well for business schedules, port-related travel, and private journeys beyond the city.
- Transfers between the airport, hotels, offices, and exhibition venues.
- Timed transportation to business locations and the port area.
- Private trips around the Hamburg region with pre-arranged destinations.
Additional services
The rental can be extended with arrangements focused on business mobility, coastal travel, and professional productions. The format is selected according to the purpose of the trip.
- Individually arranged journeys to coastal and countryside destinations in Northern Germany.
- Executive vehicles for business forums, exhibitions, and meetings.
- Premium transportation for productions, presentations, and corporate events.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
The service begins with confidence in the vehicle’s technical condition. Regular maintenance supports fleet reliability, while an additional inspection before rental confirms that the selected car is ready. Chauffeur-driven journeys are provided by experienced professionals.
Rent for special occasions
A premium vehicle fits naturally into occasions connected with Hamburg’s business scene, culture, and private life.
- Evenings at the Elbphilharmonie and other cultural venues.
- Business receptions and events around HafenCity.
- Private dinners and celebrations.
- Journeys to countryside venues for special occasions.
A balance of comfort and understated style makes the vehicle a natural part of the evening.