Leisure & Experiences in Hamburg
A legendary gourmet restaurant located in the luxurious Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in the center of Hamburg. Managed by Chef Christoph Rüffer, it is awarded three Michelin stars and offers high-end French and international cuisine with seasonal influences.
One of the leading European museums of art, design and crafts, founded in 1874. Its collection covers about 500,000 items reflecting 4,000 years of human history – from antiquity to contemporary digital installations and fashion.
The famous botanical garden and historical green oasis covers 47 hectares in the heart of Hamburg. It is famous for Europe's largest Japanese garden with a tea house, huge tropical plant greenhouses, a rose garden and summer light and music shows.
The world's largest private maritime museum, founded by collector Peter Thamm. The exhibition spans 9 floors, featuring over 40,000 ship models, 1 million photographs, and rare nautical charts, navigational instruments, uniforms, and weapons.
A stylish bar, live music club and verzehrtheater located in the heart of St. Pauli, on the famous Reperbahn. Drinks here range from classic beer to a variety of Spritz cocktails and a specialty coffee.
A popular music bar located at the beginning of the famous Reeperbahn. The establishment is famous for its live music atmosphere, friendly staff and reasonable prices, making it a great choice for a relaxing evening in the St. Pauli area.
One of the largest and most prestigious exhibition centers in Europe, located in Hamburg. It occupies two historic buildings of a former wholesale market and serves as the city's main venue for international exhibitions of contemporary art and photography.
A luxurious panoramic bar on the 20th floor of the Empire Riverside Hotel. Located 90 meters above the city, it offers guests an exceptional view of the harbor, the Elbe River, and the city's architectural landmarks, such as the Elbe Philharmonic.
A two-star Michelin restaurant serving modern cuisine, located on the 7th floor of the luxurious The Fontenay Hotel in Hamburg. The establishment is famous for its panoramic views of the Lake Aussenalster and its elegant atmosphere.
The world's largest working railway model, listed in the Guinness Book of World Records. Located in the historic Speicherstadt district of Hamburg, this museum attracts millions of visitors every year, offering a glimpse into a detailed microcosm.
One of the largest and most visited art museums in Germany. It is located in the historic center of Hamburg and houses a rich collection of European art spanning over seven centuries, from the Middle Ages to the present day.
The largest private coffee museum in the world. Founded in 2003 by the family of hereditary coffee merchants Burgh, it is located in the historic district of Speicherstadt and immerses visitors in the centuries-old history and culture of their favorite beverage.