Haerlin in Hamburg
About
A legendary gourmet restaurant located in the luxurious Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in the center of Hamburg. Managed by Chef Christoph Rüffer, it is awarded three Michelin stars and offers high-end French and international cuisine with seasonal influences.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking
Parking
Contacts
Neuer Jungfernstieg 9-14, 20354 Hamburg
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 18:30 - 00:00
Wednesday 18:30 - 00:00
Thursday 18:30 - 00:00
Friday 18:30 - 00:00
Saturday 18:30 - 00:00