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RU

Haerlin in Hamburg

Haerlin

About

A legendary gourmet restaurant located in the luxurious Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in the center of Hamburg. Managed by Chef Christoph Rüffer, it is awarded three Michelin stars and offers high-end French and international cuisine with seasonal influences.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking
Parking

Contacts

Neuer Jungfernstieg 9-14, 20354 Hamburg
hvj.de/en/restaurant-haerlin.html

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 18:30 - 00:00
Wednesday 18:30 - 00:00
Thursday 18:30 - 00:00
Friday 18:30 - 00:00
Saturday 18:30 - 00:00