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Skyline Bar 20up in Hamburg

Skyline Bar 20up

About

A luxurious panoramic bar on the 20th floor of the Empire Riverside Hotel. Located 90 meters above the city, it offers guests an exceptional view of the harbor, the Elbe River, and the city's architectural landmarks, such as the Elbe Philharmonic.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Empire Riverside Hotel, Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 97, 20359 Hamburg
+49403111970470
www.empire-riverside.de/de/restaurant-und-bars/skyline-bar-20up

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 01:00
Thursday 18:00 - 01:00
Friday 18:00 - 01:30
Saturday 18:00 - 01:30
Sunday 18:00 - 01:00