Skyline Bar 20up in Hamburg
About
A luxurious panoramic bar on the 20th floor of the Empire Riverside Hotel. Located 90 meters above the city, it offers guests an exceptional view of the harbor, the Elbe River, and the city's architectural landmarks, such as the Elbe Philharmonic.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Empire Riverside Hotel, Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 97, 20359 Hamburg
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 01:00
Thursday 18:00 - 01:00
Friday 18:00 - 01:30
Saturday 18:00 - 01:30
Sunday 18:00 - 01:00