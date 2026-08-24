Lakeside in Hamburg
About
A two-star Michelin restaurant serving modern cuisine, located on the 7th floor of the luxurious The Fontenay Hotel in Hamburg. The establishment is famous for its panoramic views of the Lake Aussenalster and its elegant atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Fontenay 10, 20354 Eimsbüttel
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 19:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 19:00 - 00:00
Thursday 19:00 - 00:00
Friday 19:00 - 00:00
Saturday 19:00 - 00:00