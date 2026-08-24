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Schmidtchen Alte Liebe in Hamburg

Schmidtchen Alte Liebe

About

A stylish bar, live music club and verzehrtheater located in the heart of St. Pauli, on the famous Reperbahn. Drinks here range from classic beer to a variety of Spritz cocktails and a specialty coffee.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Spielbudenpl. 21-22, 20359 Hamburg
+491722311283
www.alteliebe-hamburg.de

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday15:00 - 02:00
Thursday15:00 - 02:00
Friday15:00 - 03:00
Saturday15:00 - 03:00
Sunday15:00 - 02:00