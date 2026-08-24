Herz Hamburg in Hamburg
About
A popular music bar located at the beginning of the famous Reeperbahn. The establishment is famous for its live music atmosphere, friendly staff and reasonable prices, making it a great choice for a relaxing evening in the St. Pauli area.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
Reeperbahn 46, 20359 Hamburg
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 00:00
Thursday 16:00 - 00:00
Friday 12:00 - 04:00
Saturday 12:00 - 04:00
Sunday 16:00 - 00:00