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RU

Herz Hamburg in Hamburg

Herz Hamburg

About

A popular music bar located at the beginning of the famous Reeperbahn. The establishment is famous for its live music atmosphere, friendly staff and reasonable prices, making it a great choice for a relaxing evening in the St. Pauli area.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

Reeperbahn 46, 20359 Hamburg
+494036191084
www.herzhamburg.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 00:00
Thursday 16:00 - 00:00
Friday 12:00 - 04:00
Saturday 12:00 - 04:00
Sunday 16:00 - 00:00