About

Every morning I stop at the same cha chaan teng in Sham Shui Po, order a cup of silk stocking milk tea, and watch the neighborhood wake up — that rhythm is how I stay connected to what Hong Kong actually feels like beneath the surface. I know which wet markets still run on the old Cantonese calendar, where to find a tong sui shop that's been in the same family for three generations, and which temple festivals are worth rearranging your entire week for. My passion is showing people that the real pulse of this city lives in its rituals, not its skyline.