About

I used to work the door at one of Hong Kong's most secretive private clubs in Wan Chai — which means I know exactly which unmarked staircases lead somewhere worth your time, and which ones don't. My passion is connecting people to the side of this city that doesn't exist on any list: the members-only dining rooms hidden inside heritage buildings, the invitation-only rooftop sessions with the actual skyline to yourself. If you know the right people here, Hong Kong opens up in ways that feel almost unfair — and I happen to know the right people.