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DarkSide in Hong Kong

DarkSide

About

An elegant bar with a vibe of past eras, offering a collection of rare vintage drinks and cocktails. The dark-toned interior and quality live music create a unique atmosphere for connoisseurs of classic tastes.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wine list

Contacts

18 Salisbury Road, Rosewood Hong Kong Victoria Dockside
+85238918732

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday17:00 - 00:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00