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RU

Sugar in Hong Kong

Sugar

About

A modern rooftop bar with panoramic views of the city and the bay. Sugar serves signature cocktails and international cuisine, while the relaxing atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for evening unwinding.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wi-Fi

Contacts

Taikoo Shing, Tai Koo Shing Rd, 29號HK Hong Kong Island 32/F, EAST
+85239683738

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:30 - 00:00
Tuesday00:30 - 00:00
Wednesday00:30 - 00:00
Thursday00:30 - 00:00
Friday00:30 - 01:30
Saturday17:30 - 01:30
Sunday17:30 - 00:30