Sugar in Hong Kong
About
A modern rooftop bar with panoramic views of the city and the bay. Sugar serves signature cocktails and international cuisine, while the relaxing atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for evening unwinding.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Contacts
Taikoo Shing, Tai Koo Shing Rd, 29號HK Hong Kong Island 32/F, EAST
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:30 - 00:00
Tuesday00:30 - 00:00
Wednesday00:30 - 00:00
Thursday00:30 - 00:00
Friday00:30 - 01:30
Saturday17:30 - 01:30
Sunday17:30 - 00:30