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The Iron Fairies Hong Kong in Hong Kong

The Iron Fairies Hong Kong

About

An original night bar designed in an industrial style with fantastic decor. The venue’s atmosphere immerses guests in a world of fairy tales and magic, offering signature cocktails and quality music.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

LG, 1 Hollywood Rd, Central
+85262020000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 02:00