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RU

The Wanch in Hong Kong

The Wanch

About

An iconic music bar featuring live performances. Here, rock, blues, and other genres are played, and its atmosphere attracts both locals and tourists seeking an authentic music experience.

Features

Live music
Cocktail list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

1/F, Henan Building, 90 Jaffe Rd, Wan Chai
+85236925933

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday11:30 - 01:00
Wednesday11:30 - 02:00
Thursday11:30 - 02:00
Friday11:30 - 02:00
Saturday14:00 - 02:00
Sunday14:00 - 01:00