The Wanch in Hong Kong
About
An iconic music bar featuring live performances. Here, rock, blues, and other genres are played, and its atmosphere attracts both locals and tourists seeking an authentic music experience.
Features
Live music
Cocktail list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
1/F, Henan Building, 90 Jaffe Rd, Wan Chai
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday11:30 - 01:00
Wednesday11:30 - 02:00
Thursday11:30 - 02:00
Friday11:30 - 02:00
Saturday14:00 - 02:00
Sunday14:00 - 01:00