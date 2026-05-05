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Cruise Restaurant & Bar in Hong Kong

Cruise Restaurant & Bar

About

A rooftop restaurant and bar with a terrace overlooking Victoria Harbour. Cruise serves modern Asian cuisine. The atmosphere is calm during the day and lively in the evening.

Features

Посадочные места
Терраса
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Вино и пиво
Wi-Fi
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Парковка

Contacts

23/F, West Tower, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong, 1 North Point Estate Ln, North Point
+85238969898
www.hyatt.com/hyatt-centric/hkgct-hyatt-centric-victoria-harbour-hong-kong/dining/cruise-restaurant-bar

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 15:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 15:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 15:00 - 00:00
Thursday 15:00 - 00:00
Friday 15:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00