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RU

Kushiro in Hong Kong

Kushiro

About

Specializing in fresh fish directly sourced from Japanese markets. Carefully selected ingredients and top-tier quality ensure an exceptional dining experience.

Features

Wine and beer
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

HK 九龍 尖沙咀 Shop BW1,BW3&BW5,B1/F, The Peninsula Hotel, Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
+85229578838

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:30