We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Tin Lung Heen in Hong Kong

Tin Lung Heen

About

A Michelin two-star restaurant offering traditional Cantonese cuisine and dim sum. Private dining rooms serve tasting menus and premium Chinese teas.

Features

Wine list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

International Commerce Centre (ICC), 102/F, The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, 1 Austin Rd W, Tsim Sha Tsui
+85222632270

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00