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RU

Ho Lee Fook in Hong Kong

Ho Lee Fook

About

A Chinese restaurant with a Hong Kong vibe. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, neon-lit interiors, and respect for traditional Cantonese cuisine with a modern twist.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations

Contacts

蘇豪, 3-5號 Elgin St, Central
+85228100860

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:30
Tuesday18:00 - 22:30
Wednesday18:00 - 22:30
Thursday18:00 - 22:30
Friday18:00 - 22:30
Saturday18:00 - 22:30
Sunday18:00 - 22:30