The Market in Hong Kong
About
A restaurant inspired by Asian and European food markets. Open kitchens and various culinary stations offer dishes ranging from laksa to steaks, plus a dedicated section for desserts and delicacies.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
17 Science Museum Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday06:30 - 22:00
Tuesday06:30 - 22:00
Wednesday06:30 - 22:00
Thursday06:30 - 22:00
Friday06:30 - 22:00
Saturday06:30 - 22:00
Sunday06:30 - 22:00