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RU

The Market in Hong Kong

The Market

About

A restaurant inspired by Asian and European food markets. Open kitchens and various culinary stations offer dishes ranging from laksa to steaks, plus a dedicated section for desserts and delicacies.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

17 Science Museum Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
+85234001388

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday06:30 - 22:00
Tuesday06:30 - 22:00
Wednesday06:30 - 22:00
Thursday06:30 - 22:00
Friday06:30 - 22:00
Saturday06:30 - 22:00
Sunday06:30 - 22:00