Cruise Restaurant & Bar in Hong Kong
About
A rooftop restaurant and bar with a terrace overlooking Victoria Harbour. Cruise serves modern Asian cuisine. The atmosphere is calm during the day and lively in the evening.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
23/F, West Tower, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong, 1 North Point Estate Ln, North Point
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday15:00 - 00:00
Tuesday15:00 - 00:00
Wednesday15:00 - 00:00
Thursday15:00 - 00:00
Friday15:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00