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Cruise Restaurant & Bar in Hong Kong

Cruise Restaurant & Bar

About

A rooftop restaurant and bar with a terrace overlooking Victoria Harbour. Cruise serves modern Asian cuisine. The atmosphere is calm during the day and lively in the evening.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

23/F, West Tower, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong, 1 North Point Estate Ln, North Point
+85238969898

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday15:00 - 00:00
Tuesday15:00 - 00:00
Wednesday15:00 - 00:00
Thursday15:00 - 00:00
Friday15:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00