Honjo in Hong Kong
About
A Japanese restaurant with a modern approach. The dishes blend Japanese traditions with elements of other cultures. Expect a great atmosphere and unforgettable culinary experience.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
1樓, 1/F 77-91, 77-91號 Queen's Rd W, Sheung Wan
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday11:30 - 22:30
Sunday11:30 - 22:00