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RU

Man Wah in Hong Kong

Man Wah

About

Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant located on the 25th floor. The menu offers local and regional dishes. Panoramic harbour views and refined interiors create a unique dining experience.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking

Contacts

25/F, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Rd Central, Central
+85228254003

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00