Man Wah in Hong Kong
About
Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant located on the 25th floor. The menu offers local and regional dishes. Panoramic harbour views and refined interiors create a unique dining experience.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking
Contacts
25/F, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Rd Central, Central
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00