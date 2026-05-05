SKYE Roofbar & Brasserie in Hong Kong
About
A rooftop restaurant with views of Victoria Harbour, offering modern French cuisine. Elegant atmosphere, signature cocktails, and dishes by Chef Florian Muller make this spot unique.
Features
Терраса
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Винная карта
Вино и пиво
Бронирование столов
Contacts
27/F, 310 Gloucester Rd, Causeway Bay
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00