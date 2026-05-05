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SKYE Roofbar & Brasserie in Hong Kong

SKYE Roofbar & Brasserie

About

A rooftop restaurant with views of Victoria Harbour, offering modern French cuisine. Elegant atmosphere, signature cocktails, and dishes by Chef Florian Muller make this spot unique.

Features

Терраса
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Винная карта
Вино и пиво
Бронирование столов

Contacts

27/F, 310 Gloucester Rd, Causeway Bay
+85228393327
www.parklane.com.hk/skye.html

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00