Luxury yachts for rent in Hong Kong

One of the best ways to enjoy this magnificence is by renting a luxury yacht. It’s not just a water cruise but a truly exclusive experience that will be remembered for a lifetime.

What we offer

In this city of the future, where ultra-modern skyscrapers combine with picturesque bays and islands, we provide luxury yacht charters for a variety of events:

  • Private parties on the water.
  • Corporate events and business meetings.
  • Romantic cruises and wedding celebrations.
  • Multi-day journeys across the South China Sea.

Each vessel is equipped with modern amenities and offers first-class service. You can choose a yacht based on your event and preferences

Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

On board you will enjoy impeccable service corresponding to the level of premium vacations. The crew is a team of professionals ready to create for you an atmosphere of comfort, privacy and high class.

  • An experienced captain who is well versed in Hong Kong waters.
  • A steward or stewardess providing personalized service.
  • Additional services can be arranged at your request.

Additional services

To make your journey even more comfortable, we offer:

  • VIP catering – dishes from Hong Kong’s top restaurants, including fresh seafood and exquisite delicacies.
  • Live music and DJs – create a unique atmosphere with professional performers.
  • Yacht decoration – tailored to the theme of your event.
  • Professional photographers – to capture the best moments of your leisure.
  • Arranging a transfer to the yacht in luxury cars

Routes and destinations

We offer several popular routes that will make your trip truly special:

  • Cruise along Victoria Harbour – enjoy the stunning view of the city’s night lights from a luxury yacht.
  • Journey to Lantau and Lamma Islands – relax in secluded bays and explore local attractions.
  • Sunset cruise with champagne – the perfect option for a romantic evening or gala dinner.

Yachts for special occasions

We create exclusive events tailored to your preferences:

  • Corporate events – presentations, business meetings, and team-building in a relaxed setting.
  • Private parties – birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and other celebrations.
  • Wedding ceremonies – a luxurious wedding on a yacht with stunning views.
  • Exclusive photoshoots – panoramic shots with the cityscape and azure sea as your backdrop.

Immerse yourself in the world of elite leisure – book a yacht now and discover Hong Kong from a new perspective.

