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Bludorn in Houston

Bludorn

About

A popular restaurant in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. It offers refined contemporary American cuisine with French influences, created by chef Aaron Bludorn. Featured in the Michelin Guide, the restaurant is renowned for its exceptional service, sophisticated atmosphere, and outstanding wine selection.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

807 Taft St, Houston, TX 77019
+17139990146

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 21:00
Tuesday17:00 - 21:00
Wednesday17:00 - 21:00
Thursday17:00 - 21:00
Friday17:00 - 22:00
Saturday17:00 - 22:00
Sunday11:00 - 21:00