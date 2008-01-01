Leisure & Experiences in Houston
A unique branch of the Menil Collection, opened in February 1995. Housed in a building designed by Renzo Piano based on the artist’s own sketches, it features a permanent retrospective spanning five decades of the American master’s work, including paintings and sculptures.
A large nightclub and entertainment venue located just seven minutes from downtown Houston. The venue is known for its expansive Texas-style dance floor, classic honky-tonk atmosphere, live music, and concerts.
A popular and lively European restaurant. The restaurant specializes in comforting European cuisine, with a focus on dishes cooked in a wood-fired oven and over an open-flame grill.
A modern Asian-American diner opened by chef Nick Wong and Lisa Lee. The restaurant is named after the owner’s parents and offers a cozy atmosphere, creative comfort food, and nostalgic flavors at the intersection of cultures.
A large, upscale entertainment complex spanning approximately 24,000 square feet in Houston’s EaDo neighborhood, combining a nightclub with a daytime pool club.
A renowned art museum with free admission, home to the private collection of philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil. The collection comprises more than 16,000 works, including masterpieces of Surrealism, Modernism, and ancient and Byzantine art.
An elegant and cozy bar offering signature cocktails, premium bourbon, and classic American dishes.
One of the largest art museums in the United States and the largest cultural center in the state of Texas. Its vast permanent collection comprises nearly 70,000 works of art spanning more than 6,000 years of human history.
A popular 12-acre urban public park. Opened in 2008, it has become a vibrant cultural and natural oasis amid the skyscrapers, offering free admission and year-round entertainment for the whole family.
A popular restaurant in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. It offers refined contemporary American cuisine with French influences, created by chef Aaron Bludorn. Featured in the Michelin Guide, the restaurant is renowned for its exceptional service, sophisticated atmosphere, and outstanding wine selection.
A historic house museum showcasing American decorative arts and paintings, surrounded by a magnificent 14-acre park.
A renowned, award-winning whiskey bar that opened in 2008. It boasts an extensive collection of more than 1,000 whiskeys from 16 countries, along with rare vintage spirits and signature cocktails.