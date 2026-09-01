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The Naturalist Bar & Lounge in Houston

The Naturalist Bar & Lounge

About

An elegant and cozy bar offering signature cocktails, premium bourbon, and classic American dishes.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 14:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 14:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 14:00 - 23:00
Thursday 14:00 - 23:00
Friday 14:00 - 23:00
Saturday 14:00 - 23:00
Sunday 14:00 - 23:00