Bludorn in Houston
About
A popular restaurant in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. It offers refined contemporary American cuisine with French influences, created by chef Aaron Bludorn. Featured in the Michelin Guide, the restaurant is renowned for its exceptional service, sophisticated atmosphere, and outstanding wine selection.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
807 Taft St, Houston, TX 77019
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 21:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 21:00
Thursday 17:00 - 21:00
Friday 17:00 - 22:00
Saturday 17:00 - 22:00
Sunday 11:00 - 21:00