We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Reserve 101 in Houston

Reserve 101

About

A renowned, award-winning whiskey bar that opened in 2008. It boasts an extensive collection of more than 1,000 whiskeys from 16 countries, along with rare vintage spirits and signature cocktails.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

1201 Caroline St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77002
+17134801579
www.reserve101.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 16:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 02:00
Thursday 16:00 - 02:00
Friday 16:00 - 02:00
Saturday 16:00 - 02:00
Sunday 16:00 - 02:00