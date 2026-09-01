Reserve 101 in Houston
About
A renowned, award-winning whiskey bar that opened in 2008. It boasts an extensive collection of more than 1,000 whiskeys from 16 countries, along with rare vintage spirits and signature cocktails.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
1201 Caroline St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77002
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 16:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 02:00
Thursday 16:00 - 02:00
Friday 16:00 - 02:00
Saturday 16:00 - 02:00
Sunday 16:00 - 02:00