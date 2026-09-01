Rosie Cannonball in Houston
About
A popular and lively European restaurant. The restaurant specializes in comforting European cuisine, with a focus on dishes cooked in a wood-fired oven and over an open-flame grill.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking
Parking
Contacts
1620 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 22:30
Wednesday 17:00 - 22:30
Thursday 17:00 - 22:30
Friday 17:00 - 22:30
Saturday 17:00 - 22:30
Sunday 17:00 - 22:30