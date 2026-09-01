We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Rosie Cannonball in Houston

Rosie Cannonball

About

A popular and lively European restaurant. The restaurant specializes in comforting European cuisine, with a focus on dishes cooked in a wood-fired oven and over an open-flame grill.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking
Parking

Contacts

1620 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
+18323802471
www.rosiecannonball.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 22:30
Wednesday 17:00 - 22:30
Thursday 17:00 - 22:30
Friday 17:00 - 22:30
Saturday 17:00 - 22:30
Sunday 17:00 - 22:30