SEKAI Nightclub & Dayclub in Houston
About
A large, upscale entertainment complex spanning approximately 24,000 square feet in Houston’s EaDo neighborhood, combining a nightclub with a daytime pool club.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
1505 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003
Extra Info
HOURS
Thursday22:00 - 02:00
Friday22:00 - 02:00
Saturday15:00 - 02:00
Sunday15:00 - 21:00