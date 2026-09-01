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SEKAI Nightclub & Dayclub in Houston

SEKAI Nightclub & Dayclub

About

A large, upscale entertainment complex spanning approximately 24,000 square feet in Houston’s EaDo neighborhood, combining a nightclub with a daytime pool club.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

1505 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003
+18327790321
sekainightclubhouston.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Thursday22:00 - 02:00
Friday22:00 - 02:00
Saturday15:00 - 02:00
Sunday15:00 - 21:00