Agnes and Sherman in Houston
About
A modern Asian-American diner opened by chef Nick Wong and Lisa Lee. The restaurant is named after the owner’s parents and offers a cozy atmosphere, creative comfort food, and nostalgic flavors at the intersection of cultures.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
250 W 19th St A, Houston, TX 77008
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 10:30 - 21:00
Wednesday 10:30 - 22:00
Thursday 10:30 - 22:00
Friday 10:30 - 22:00
Saturday10:00 - 22:00
Sunday10:00 - 21:00