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ChòpnBlọk in Houston

ChòpnBlọk

About

A popular West African restaurant founded by chef Ope Amosu. The restaurant introduces guests to the culture of West Africa through modern interpretations of traditional dishes, vibrant spices, fresh local ingredients, and signature cocktails.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

401 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77201
+12816315009

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 21:00
Tuesday11:00 - 21:00
Wednesday11:00 - 21:00
Thursday11:00 - 22:00
Friday11:00 - 22:00
Saturday11:00 - 22:00
Sunday11:00 - 21:00