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RU

1618 in Istanbul

1618

About

A trendy nightclub in Harbiye known for its underground vibe and cutting-edge music scene. Klein attracts a hip, creative crowd with its mix of electronic beats and unique interior design. The club regularly hosts international DJs and is a favorite among the city's nightlife crowd.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

Harbiye, Cebel Topu Sk. No:4, 34373 Şişli/İstanbul

Extra Info

HOURS
Friday22:00 - 05:00
Saturday22:00 - 04:00