Nardis Jazz Club in Istanbul
About
Nardis Jazz Club is a cozy, intimate venue located near Galata Tower and is the place to be for jazz lovers. Featuring live performances by local and international jazz musicians, the club offers a laid-back atmosphere where you can enjoy a night of smooth tunes and expertly crafted cocktails.
Features
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Contacts
Bereketzade, Galata Kulesi Sk. No:8, 34421 Beyoğlu/İstanbul
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday20:30 - 00:00
Tuesday20:30 - 00:00
Wednesday20:30 - 00:00
Thursday20:30 - 00:00
Friday20:30 - 00:00
Saturday20:30 - 00:00