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Nardis Jazz Club in Istanbul

Nardis Jazz Club

About

Nardis Jazz Club is a cozy, intimate venue located near Galata Tower and is the place to be for jazz lovers. Featuring live performances by local and international jazz musicians, the club offers a laid-back atmosphere where you can enjoy a night of smooth tunes and expertly crafted cocktails.

Features

Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

Bereketzade, Galata Kulesi Sk. No:8, 34421 Beyoğlu/İstanbul
+905322445778

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday20:30 - 00:00
Tuesday20:30 - 00:00
Wednesday20:30 - 00:00
Thursday20:30 - 00:00
Friday20:30 - 00:00
Saturday20:30 - 00:00