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Sortie in Istanbul

Sortie

About

Located on the Bosphorus, Sortie is a stylish nightclub and restaurant complex with breathtaking views of the water. With multiple bars, lounges and dining areas, it's the perfect place to enjoy a night out with an upscale crowd. Expect top-notch DJs and a vibrant party scene that lasts into the wee hours of the morning.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Ortaköy, Muallim Naci Cd. No:54, 34345 Beşiktaş/İstanbul
+902123278585

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 04:00
Tuesday18:00 - 04:00
Wednesday18:00 - 04:00
Thursday18:00 - 04:00
Friday18:00 - 04:00
Saturday18:00 - 04:00
Sunday18:00 - 04:00