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Arkaoda in Istanbul

Arkaoda

About

A favorite spot in the Kadıköy district, Arkaoda offers a laid-back, bohemian vibe with a mix of live music, DJ sets and art events. Popular with Istanbul's creative community, the venue is known for its eclectic music program and relaxed atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere

Contacts

Caferağa, Kadife Sk. No:18/A, 34710 Kadıköy/İstanbul
+902164180277

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 02:00
Tuesday16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday16:00 - 02:00
Thursday16:00 - 02:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday16:00 - 02:00
Sunday16:00 - 02:00