Arkaoda in Istanbul
About
A favorite spot in the Kadıköy district, Arkaoda offers a laid-back, bohemian vibe with a mix of live music, DJ sets and art events. Popular with Istanbul's creative community, the venue is known for its eclectic music program and relaxed atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
Caferağa, Kadife Sk. No:18/A, 34710 Kadıköy/İstanbul
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 02:00
Tuesday16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday16:00 - 02:00
Thursday16:00 - 02:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday16:00 - 02:00
Sunday16:00 - 02:00