Aqua at The Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul in Istanbul
About
Overlooking the Bosphorus, Aqua offers a sophisticated menu of Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. Located in the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel, the restaurant offers an elegant dining experience with impeccable service.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Yıldız, Çırağan Cd. NO. 28, 34349 Beşiktaş/İstanbul
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 23:00
Tuesday07:00 - 23:00
Wednesday07:00 - 23:00
Thursday07:00 - 23:00
Friday07:00 - 23:00
Saturday07:00 - 23:00