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Aqua at The Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul in Istanbul

Aqua at The Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul

About

Overlooking the Bosphorus, Aqua offers a sophisticated menu of Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. Located in the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel, the restaurant offers an elegant dining experience with impeccable service.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Yıldız, Çırağan Cd. NO. 28, 34349 Beşiktaş/İstanbul
+902123814000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 23:00
Tuesday07:00 - 23:00
Wednesday07:00 - 23:00
Thursday07:00 - 23:00
Friday07:00 - 23:00
Saturday07:00 - 23:00