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Sunset Grill & Bar in Istanbul

Sunset Grill & Bar

About

Perched on a hilltop with panoramic views of the Bosphorus, Sunset Grill & Bar is one of Istanbul's most prestigious dining destinations. The restaurant offers an eclectic menu of Mediterranean, Japanese and Turkish cuisine and an impressive wine list.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Kuruçeşme Mahallesi Ulus Park, Yol Sokağı No:2, 34345 Beşiktaş/İstanbul
+902122870357

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:30
Tuesday12:00 - 01:30
Wednesday12:00 - 01:30
Thursday12:00 - 01:30
Friday12:00 - 01:30
Saturday12:00 - 01:30
Sunday12:00 - 01:30