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Mikla in Istanbul

Mikla

About

Located on the rooftop of The Marmara Pera Hotel, Mikla offers stunning panoramic views of the Istanbul skyline. The restaurant blends modern and traditional Turkish cuisine with Scandinavian influences to create a unique and unforgettable dining experience. Cuisine: Contemporary Turkish

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Valet parking

Contacts

The Marmara Pera, Asmalı Mescit, Meşrutiyet Cd. No:15, 34430 Beyoğlu/İstanbul
+902122935656

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 23:30
Tuesday18:00 - 23:30
Wednesday18:00 - 23:30
Thursday18:00 - 23:30
Friday18:00 - 23:30
Saturday18:00 - 23:30