Mikla in Istanbul
About
Located on the rooftop of The Marmara Pera Hotel, Mikla offers stunning panoramic views of the Istanbul skyline. The restaurant blends modern and traditional Turkish cuisine with Scandinavian influences to create a unique and unforgettable dining experience. Cuisine: Contemporary Turkish
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Valet parking
Contacts
The Marmara Pera, Asmalı Mescit, Meşrutiyet Cd. No:15, 34430 Beyoğlu/İstanbul
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 23:30
Tuesday18:00 - 23:30
Wednesday18:00 - 23:30
Thursday18:00 - 23:30
Friday18:00 - 23:30
Saturday18:00 - 23:30