Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Istanbul
About
Famous for its top-quality steaks and the charismatic service of its founder, Nusret Gökçe, known as «Salt Bae», Nusr-Et Steakhouse is a must for meat lovers. The restaurant offers an upscale dining experience with a lively atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Etiler, Nisbetiye Cd No:87, 34337 Beşiktaş/İstanbul
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00