Nicole in Istanbul
About
Located in a historic building with a terrace overlooking the Old Town and the Princes' Islands, Nicole is known for its contemporary Mediterranean cuisine using the freshest local ingredients. The chef's tasting menu is especially popular.
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Tomtom, Tomtom Kaptan Sk. No:18, 34433 Beyoğlu/İstanbul
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 23:30
Wednesday18:30 - 23:30
Thursday18:30 - 23:30
Saturday18:30 - 23:30
Sunday18:30 - 23:30