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Nicole in Istanbul

Nicole

About

Located in a historic building with a terrace overlooking the Old Town and the Princes' Islands, Nicole is known for its contemporary Mediterranean cuisine using the freshest local ingredients. The chef's tasting menu is especially popular.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Tomtom, Tomtom Kaptan Sk. No:18, 34433 Beyoğlu/İstanbul
+902122924467

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 23:30
Wednesday18:30 - 23:30
Thursday18:30 - 23:30
Saturday18:30 - 23:30
Sunday18:30 - 23:30