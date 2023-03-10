Luxury cars for rent in Jerusalem
A premium vehicle allows your itinerary to follow your own schedule rather than a conventional tourist route. It is suitable for business visits, private travel, and exploring the areas surrounding Jerusalem.
What we offer
The vehicle can be selected for a focused city schedule or a more extensive itinerary beyond Jerusalem.
- Mercedes-Benz S-Class for understated executive travel.
- Range Rover for private itineraries involving more extensive regional travel.
- Chauffeur-driven options for demanding schedules and formal visits.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
A professional chauffeur makes it easier to combine business appointments, formal visits, and cultural plans within one seamless itinerary.
- Collection from hotels, offices, and official meeting locations.
- Private transportation to historical and cultural sites with a coordinated schedule.
- Longer regional journeys without changing vehicles between destinations.
Additional services
A premium vehicle can form part of a private regional itinerary, particularly when travel extends beyond the city. Additional services bring cultural, historical, and private destinations together within one programme.
- Private journeys to historical and cultural sites following an individually arranged route.
- Travel arrangements to selected wineries and countryside destinations.
- Premium vehicles for official occasions, private ceremonies, and productions.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
Peace of mind starts with a reliable vehicle and carefully coordinated delivery. Cars receive regular maintenance, while the selected model is checked for technical readiness before rental. A professional chauffeur can take care of the driving whenever required.
Rent for special occasions
Special occasions in Jerusalem call for a particularly considered approach, where comfort should respect the character of the setting.
- Important cultural and religious occasions.
- Private dinners and formal receptions.
- Travel between historic and modern venues for special events.
- Executive transportation for important business visits.
Understated premium transportation keeps the focus on the occasion and its significance.