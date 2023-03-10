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Luxury cars for rent in Jerusalem

A premium vehicle allows your itinerary to follow your own schedule rather than a conventional tourist route. It is suitable for business visits, private travel, and exploring the areas surrounding Jerusalem.

What we offer

The vehicle can be selected for a focused city schedule or a more extensive itinerary beyond Jerusalem.

  • Mercedes-Benz S-Class for understated executive travel.
  • Range Rover for private itineraries involving more extensive regional travel.
  • Chauffeur-driven options for demanding schedules and formal visits.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

A professional chauffeur makes it easier to combine business appointments, formal visits, and cultural plans within one seamless itinerary.

  • Collection from hotels, offices, and official meeting locations.
  • Private transportation to historical and cultural sites with a coordinated schedule.
  • Longer regional journeys without changing vehicles between destinations.

Additional services

A premium vehicle can form part of a private regional itinerary, particularly when travel extends beyond the city. Additional services bring cultural, historical, and private destinations together within one programme.

  • Private journeys to historical and cultural sites following an individually arranged route.
  • Travel arrangements to selected wineries and countryside destinations.
  • Premium vehicles for official occasions, private ceremonies, and productions.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

Peace of mind starts with a reliable vehicle and carefully coordinated delivery. Cars receive regular maintenance, while the selected model is checked for technical readiness before rental. A professional chauffeur can take care of the driving whenever required.

Rent for special occasions

Special occasions in Jerusalem call for a particularly considered approach, where comfort should respect the character of the setting.

  • Important cultural and religious occasions.
  • Private dinners and formal receptions.
  • Travel between historic and modern venues for special events.
  • Executive transportation for important business visits.

Understated premium transportation keeps the focus on the occasion and its significance.