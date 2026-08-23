Bar Trigona in Kuala Lumpur
About
An upscale, award-winning bar at the Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, known for its exquisite cocktails based on local trigon honey. This stylish and elegant establishment is often listed as one of the best bars in Asia, offering guests unique drinks divided by time of day and exquisite desserts.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
145, Jln Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 01:00
Thursday 17:00 - 01:00
Friday 17:00 - 01:00
Saturday 17:00 - 01:00
Sunday 17:00 - 01:00