Aqua Restaurant & Grill Bar in Kuala Lumpur
About
A stylish outdoor (al fresco) restaurant and lounge bar located by the hotel's pool. The establishment offers panoramic views of KLCC Park and the city, specializing in global tapas, wood-fired pizzas and craft cocktails.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 22:30
Tuesday08:00 - 22:30
Wednesday08:00 - 22:30
Thursday08:00 - 22:30
Friday08:00 - 22:30
Saturday08:00 - 22:30
Sunday08:00 - 22:30