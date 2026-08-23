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Aqua Restaurant & Grill Bar in Kuala Lumpur

Aqua Restaurant & Grill Bar

About

A stylish outdoor (al fresco) restaurant and lounge bar located by the hotel's pool. The establishment offers panoramic views of KLCC Park and the city, specializing in global tapas, wood-fired pizzas and craft cocktails.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
+60323808888
www.mandarinoriental.com/en/kuala-lumpur/petronas-towers/dine/aqua-restaurant-and-bar?src=loc.yext.mokul.ggl

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 22:30
Tuesday08:00 - 22:30
Wednesday08:00 - 22:30
Thursday08:00 - 22:30
Friday08:00 - 22:30
Saturday08:00 - 22:30
Sunday08:00 - 22:30