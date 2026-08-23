R Bar in Kuala Lumpur
About
A stylish and cozy lounge bar offering exquisite cocktails, premium wines, and entertainment in the city center. It is known for its locally inspired atmosphere, where you can relax on comfortable sofas.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
and, Ground Floor, Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel Corner of Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jln Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 00:00
Thursday 10:00 - 00:00
Friday 10:00 - 00:00
Saturday 10:00 - 00:00
Sunday 10:00 - 00:00