Mai Bar in Kuala Lumpur
About
A popular rooftop bar in the "Tiki" style (Polynesian theme), located on the 30th floor of the Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral Hotel. It is known for its laid-back atmosphere, signature cocktails, live music, and panoramic city views right by the pool.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
5, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 00:00
Thursday 16:00 - 00:00
Friday 16:00 - 00:00
Saturday 16:00 - 00:00
Sunday 16:00 - 00:00