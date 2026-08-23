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Sky51 in Kuala Lumpur

Sky51

About

The bar is decorated in a speakeasy style, featuring live music and signature cocktails prepared by expert bartenders. The outdoor terrace offers stunning panoramic views of the city, from the KL Tower to the Petronas Twin Towers. VIP members can enjoy a private party on the upper terrace.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 01:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00