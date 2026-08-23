Sky51 in Kuala Lumpur
About
The bar is decorated in a speakeasy style, featuring live music and signature cocktails prepared by expert bartenders. The outdoor terrace offers stunning panoramic views of the city, from the KL Tower to the Petronas Twin Towers. VIP members can enjoy a private party on the upper terrace.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
EQ, Equatorial Plaza, Jln Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 01:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00