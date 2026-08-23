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Living Room in Kuala Lumpur

Living Room

About

Located at the W Kuala Lumpur Hotel, this is not just a classic bar, but a stylish hybrid space on the 8th floor that changes its character throughout the day.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Level UG, The Westin Kuala Lumpur, 199, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
+60327738015
marriottbonvoyasia.com/restaurants-bars/the-westin-kuala-lumpur-the-living-room

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday06:00 - 22:00
Tuesday06:00 - 22:00
Wednesday06:00 - 22:00
Thursday06:00 - 22:00
Friday06:00 - 22:00
Saturday06:00 - 22:00
Sunday06:00 - 22:00