Living Room in Kuala Lumpur
About
Located at the W Kuala Lumpur Hotel, this is not just a classic bar, but a stylish hybrid space on the 8th floor that changes its character throughout the day.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Level UG, The Westin Kuala Lumpur, 199, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday06:00 - 22:00
Tuesday06:00 - 22:00
Wednesday06:00 - 22:00
Thursday06:00 - 22:00
Friday06:00 - 22:00
Saturday06:00 - 22:00
Sunday06:00 - 22:00