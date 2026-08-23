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Astor Bar in Kuala Lumpur

Astor Bar

About

An upscale, sophisticated bar located at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, offering an old-world New York experience, classic and signature cocktails, premium spirits and a wide selection of champagne. The establishment features an elegant design that combines modern glamour with classic style, and is the perfect place for connoisseurs of high mixology.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Level 2, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, No.6, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
+60327276696
www.astorbarkl.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 00:00
Thursday 17:00 - 00:00
Friday 17:00 - 00:00
Saturday 17:00 - 00:00
Sunday 17:00 - 00:00